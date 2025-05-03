Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in okres Blansko, Czechia

1 property total found
Apartment in Lipuvka, Czechia
Apartment
Lipuvka, Czechia
Area 250 m²
a two-storey family house 250m2 with access to its own land 2300m2 in the village of Lipovka…
$392,822
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
English, Русский, Čeština
