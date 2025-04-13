Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Jilove u Prahy, Czechia

apartments
3
3 properties total found
Apartment in Radlik, Czechia
Apartment
Radlik, Czechia
Area 140 m²
We offer for sale a family house in the village of Jilov near Prague, part of Studene, distr…
$417,752
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Radlik, Czechia
Apartment
Radlik, Czechia
Area 123 m²
For sale family house 123 m2, on a plot of 979 m2, Jílove near Prague 4+kk, ideal for a fami…
$542,725
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Apartment in Studene, Czechia
Apartment
Studene, Czechia
Area 149 m²
We offer for sale a family house with a layout of 4 rooms in a very attractive location of J…
$435,845
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
