Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Czechia
  3. Jicin
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Jicin, Czechia

1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Jicin, Czechia
3 bedroom apartment
Jicin, Czechia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
We offer for sale the Apartment 3+kk and of 100 m ² and in the new apartment house and in th…
$220,540
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Czech Village s.r.o
Languages
English, Русский, Čeština
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go