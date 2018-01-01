Townhouses with swimming pools in the large Limassol Greens residence with a golf course and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus

We offer townhouses with swimming pools, parking spaces, spacious terraces:
- 2-bedroom townhouse of 115 m2 with a terrace of 26 m2 (plots with areas from 358 m2 to 419 m2)
- 3-bedroom townhouse of 147 m2 with a terrace of 33 m2 (plot with areas from 431 m2 to 578 m2)
Completion - December, 2024.
In the residence, a part of which is the project, You'll find an 18-hole golf course, a gym, a kids' club and playgrounds, a market, a restaurant and a bar, a spa center, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a club, sports grounds and bike paths, a garden.
Features of the flats
All the bedrooms have private bathrooms. The master bedroom also has a walk-in closet.
Facilities and equipment in the house
- Built-in wardrobes and kitchen cabinetry
- Sanitary ware by Europeans brands
- Appliances
- Double glazing
- Floor-to-ceiling windows
- Solar panels
- Security door
- Air conditioning
- Underfloor heating
- "Smart home" system
- High ceilings (3 meters)
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to a highway and the casino resort.
- Limassol Marina - 10 minutes
- City center - 10 minutes
- Beach - 5 minutes drive
- Paphos International Airport - 35 minutes
- Larnaca International Airport - 40 minutes