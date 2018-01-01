Townhouses with swimming pools in the large Limassol Greens residence with a golf course and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus

We offer townhouses with swimming pools, parking spaces, spacious terraces:

2-bedroom townhouse of 115 m2 with a terrace of 26 m2 (plots with areas from 358 m2 to 419 m2)

3-bedroom townhouse of 147 m2 with a terrace of 33 m2 (plot with areas from 431 m2 to 578 m2)

Completion - December, 2024.

In the residence, a part of which is the project, You'll find an 18-hole golf course, a gym, a kids' club and playgrounds, a market, a restaurant and a bar, a spa center, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a club, sports grounds and bike paths, a garden.

Features of the flats

All the bedrooms have private bathrooms. The master bedroom also has a walk-in closet.

Built-in wardrobes and kitchen cabinetry

Sanitary ware by Europeans brands

Appliances

Double glazing

Floor-to-ceiling windows

Solar panels

Security door

Air conditioning

Underfloor heating

"Smart home" system

High ceilings (3 meters)

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a highway and the casino resort.