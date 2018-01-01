  1. Realting.com
Townhouses with swimming pools in the large Limassol Greens residence with a golf course and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus

Limassol, Cyprus
€845,000
About the complex

We offer townhouses with swimming pools, parking spaces, spacious terraces:

  • 2-bedroom townhouse of 115 m2 with a terrace of 26 m2 (plots with areas from 358 m2 to 419 m2)
  • 3-bedroom townhouse of 147 m2 with a terrace of 33 m2 (plot with areas from 431 m2 to 578 m2)

Completion - December, 2024.

In the residence, a part of which is the project, You'll find an 18-hole golf course, a gym, a kids' club and playgrounds, a market, a restaurant and a bar, a spa center, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a club, sports grounds and bike paths, a garden.

Features of the flats

All the bedrooms have private bathrooms. The master bedroom also has a walk-in closet.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in wardrobes and kitchen cabinetry
  • Sanitary ware by Europeans brands
  • Appliances
  • Double glazing
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
  • Solar panels
  • Security door
  • Air conditioning
  • Underfloor heating
  • "Smart home" system
  • High ceilings (3 meters)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a highway and the casino resort.

  • Limassol Marina - 10 minutes
  • City center - 10 minutes
  • Beach - 5 minutes drive
  • Paphos International Airport - 35 minutes
  • Larnaca International Airport - 40 minutes
New building location
Limassol, Cyprus

