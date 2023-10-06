Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Houses for Sale in Limassol, Cyprus

Ypsonas
4
House To archive
81 property total found
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 202 m²
€1,19M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 158 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 158 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€940,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 662 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 662 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,35M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, o…
€1,40M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€610,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 224 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 224 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€650,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 128 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The first floor consist…
€420,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€3,40M
6 room house with parking, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
6 room house with parking, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 8
Area 295 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 295 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of 2 bedrooms, one k…
€575,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 880 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 880 sq.m. In Limassol under construction. The basement consists o…
€2,30M
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 180 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of…
€680,000
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 322 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 322 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€610,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 1 167 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1167 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, a l…
€11,50M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 230 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 230 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 4 bedrooms, a living…
€900,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 360 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 360 sq.m. In Limassol. The basement consists of one bedroom, one …
€2,00M
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 285 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 285 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of one …
€880,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 621 m²
Project description This complex is an oasis of luxury and comfort in a mountain range near …
€2,93M
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Area 176 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 176 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of a living room …
€800,000
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale is a unique villa located in the Agios Tikhonas area, just 900 meters from Four Sea…
€2,20M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€1,10M
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€1,50M
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
5 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 7
Area 350 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 350 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, a …
€1,59M
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Area 630 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 630 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of 2 living rooms…
€2,40M
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 184 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€372,000
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
3 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Area 155 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 155 square meters.m In Limassol. The first floor consists of a li…
€350,000
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
4 room house with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Area 400 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 400 sq.m. In Limassol. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a…
€1,29M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 751 m²
For sale is a modern, unique Art Nouveau 7-bedroom villa with views of the green valley and …
€3,50M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 500 m²
For sale is a luxurious four-story villa with breathtaking sea and mountain views in one of …
€3,50M
7 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Limassol, Cyprus
7 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 9
Area 500 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 500 sq.m. In Limassol. The villa consists of 7 bedrooms, 2 living…
€1,85M
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Limassol, Cyprus
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Limassol, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Area 525 m²
Beautiful villa located in a quiet residential area. A 2-minute drive to the beach at the be…
€2,50M

