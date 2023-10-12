Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Larnaca
  5. Villas

Seaview Villas for Sale in Larnaca, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with sea view, with appliances
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 273 m²
Number of floors 2
We present to your attention the unique elite project HEAVEN'S HILL VILLAGE which is located…
€680,575
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Larnaca, Cyprus
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 225 sq.meters in Larnaka. The ground floor con…
€850,000

Properties features in Larnaca, Cyprus

with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir