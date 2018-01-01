SVETVINCENATE — KANFANAR

Luxurious new build villa in the resort with its own park

VILLA NOTBURGA – fantastic living comfort on 293m2 with pool & 3,000m2 own park

ISTRIA – CROATIA

Luxurious new build villa, in a resort of several newly built dream villas — in a top location in central Istria. With the best infrastructure: it is only approx. 3km to the motorway, the nearest bars, restaurants and shops. You can get to the sea in Rovinj via the highway and Kanfanar in about 15-20 minutes.

Here you can live in an elite environment, go on vacation — also rent the villa. Enjoy the green Istrian landscape, surrounded by vineyards and olive plantations.

The entire equipment and construction are first class: the finest thermal insulation, underfloor heating with heat pump, several air conditioning systems, ceramic & Stone floors, huge terrace mostly covered with grill, summer kitchen and 40m2 pool, balcony/terrace on the upper floor, carport & Parking for several cars. Including perfect outdoor lighting around the terrace, pool and garden.

Two floors offer true spatial luxury. The huge living room/dining room/kitchen – In front of it is the large terrace with barbecue and huge pool. Despite other villas in the neighborhood — The best private and protected atmosphere to enjoy the Mediterranean living feeling in Istria.

A purchase during the construction process has the advantage that you can still have a say in the construction company when it comes to equipment and design The buyer can make individual changes at his request.

Living area: approx. 293m2

Plot: approx. 2,783m2

Pool: ; approx. 40m2

Terrace: approx. 80m2

Bedroom: 5

Bathroom: 5

Cost: EUR 850,000.-.

Completely built by summer 2024, with pool and garden, payable in several phases according to construction progress. The house is handed over turnkey, unfurnished!

Prices plus 3%+VAT brokerage fee!