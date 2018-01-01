JURSICI — SVETVINCENAT

Modern new bungalow

VILLA CARLSBERG – fantastic living comfort on 175m2 with pool & Garden

ISTRIA – CROATIA

Luxurious new build villa, at the end of a quiet village of classic stone houses, with several newly built villas in the surrounding area - in a top location in central Istria. With good infrastructure: the nearest bars, restaurants and shops are only about 3km away. By the sea in Rovinj you can reach Rovinj and Fazana in about 15-20 minutes by car, and in the same time you can reach the east coast near Trget and Labin.

Here you can live in an elite environment and go on holiday - also rent the villa. The city of Pula and the nearest airport are also only about 25km away!

The entire equipment and construction are first class: the finest thermal insulation, underfloor heating with heat pump, several air conditioning systems, ceramic & Stone floors, huge partially covered terrace with barbecue, summer kitchen and 49m2 pool, balcony/terrace on the upper floor, parking for several cars. Including perfect outdoor lighting around the terrace, pool and garden.

On one floor of the L-shaped bungalow, there is true spatial luxury. The huge living room/dining room/kitchen – In front of it is the large terrace with barbecue and huge pool. Despite other villas in the neighborhood — The best private and protected atmosphere to enjoy the Mediterranean living feeling in Istria.

A purchase during the construction process has the advantage that you can still have a say in the construction company when it comes to equipment and design The buyer can make individual changes at his request.

Living area: approx. 175m2

Plot: approx. 900m2

Pool: approx. 49m2

Terrace: approx. 63m2

Bedroom: 3

Bathroom: 4

Cost: EUR 540,000.-.

Completely built by summer 2024, with pool and garden, payable in several phases according to construction progress. The house is handed over turnkey, unfurnished!

Prices plus 3%+VAT brokerage fee!