Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Commercial
  3. Latvia
  4. Zemgale
  5. Offices

Offices for Sale in Zemgale, Latvia

сommercial property
6
Office To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Office in Iecava, Latvia
Office
Iecava, Latvia
Area 530 m²
Floor 2/2
Asphalted road to the entrance door. Strategic location - a small town in the middle of Ieca…
€54,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir