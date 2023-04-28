Show property on map Show properties list
Hotels for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

13 properties total found
Hotel 1 room in Neochorouda, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neochorouda, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,200,000
A hotel unit of 4390 sqm consisting of 95 rooms is available for sale. The property is locat…
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,900,000
For sale hotel of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The owners will be…
Hotel 1 room in Peraia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Peraia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 4
Price on request
For sale hotel of 360 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has 4 levels. The …
Hotel 12 rooms in oikismos phoinikes, Greece
Hotel 12 rooms
oikismos phoinikes, Greece
12 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Available for sale a residential complex in Halkidiki.Consists of:A detached house of 140 sq…
Hotel 22 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 22 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
22 Number of rooms Number of floors 2
Price on request
For sale is a hotel on the first coastline in the tourist village of the Olympic Riviera. Th…
Hotel 1 room in Ardameri, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Ardameri, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,100,000
For sale hotel of 800 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. The…
Hotel 1 room in Neo Rysio, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Neo Rysio, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 450,000
For sale hotel of 520 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel has one level. A v…
Hotel 42 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 42 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
42 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,000,000
For sale hotel of 1603 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. The owners wi…
Hotel 17 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 17 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
17 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 1,100,000
Hotel for sale in the Olympic Riviera. The three-star hotel owns an area of 600 sq.m. At a g…
Hotel 1 room in Nea Kerasia, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Nea Kerasia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale a hotel of 700 sq.m. in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The hotel consists of 15 rooms…
Hotel 1 room in Angelochori, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Angelochori, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 120,000
For sale building of 300 sq.m in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. The building consists of 6 apa…
Hotel 1 room in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Hotel 1 room
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,700,000
An investment property of a total surface of 850 sqm,locatedinthe western centerof Thessalon…
Hotel 16 rooms in Makrigialos, Greece
Hotel 16 rooms
Makrigialos, Greece
16 Number of rooms Number of floors 3
€ 700,000
For sale hotel of 648 sq.meters on the Olympic Coast. The hotel has 3 levels. A view of the …
