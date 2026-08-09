Hotels for sale in Nea Kallikratia, Greece

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Hotels and hotel rooms in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece

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1 property total found
Hotel 1 100 m² in Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Hotel 1 100 m²
Nea Kallikrateia, Greece
Bedrooms 37
Bathrooms count 40
Area 1 100 m²
Property Code: HPS4757 - Hotel FOR SALE in Kallikrateia Nea Kallikrateia for € 1.650.000 . …
$1,90M
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