Commercial real estate in Prague, Czech Republic

43 properties total found
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
240 800 m²
€ 5,000,000
Czech Republic Wagono / Engineering Plant Area of production facilities: 240000m2 Land area:…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 1,330,700
Central Czech Republic Oil Terminal Valid Terminal Valid Oil Storage Terminal. Central Czech…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 8,300,000
Czech Republic Bohemia Brewery in Bohemia Built in the 16th century by a German company, thi…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 25,000,000
Czech Republic Prague Chic Hotel 5 * in the center of Prague Unique chic hotel in the very c…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 7,200,000
Czech Republic Foundry Modern operating foundry in the Czech Republic. Main production: manu…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic Prague Hotel at Prague Airport Modern Hotel at Prague International Airport. …
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
3 643 m²
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Shopping Center in Prague-14 Fully leased shopping center in the resid…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
300 m²
€ 580,000
Czech Republic Prague Restaurant in Royal Grapes A room rented for a long-term restaurant in…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 628 m²
€ 3,200,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for a hotel in the center of Prague Commercial building in th…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
2 046 m²
€ 6,000,000
Czech Republic.Prague Night Club in the center of Prague For sale a building rented to a ver…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
1 257 m²
€ 2,615,000
Czech Republic Prague Automotive Service in Prague 4 Car service in Prague 4 - Hodov. Land a…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
148 m² 1 Floor
€ 560,000
Czech Republic Prague Cafe-Diner in the center of Prague Commercial premises, rented for lon…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
120 m²
€ 401,500
Czech Republic Prague Wine Bar in the center of Prague 1 Commercial premises for long-term r…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 340 m²
€ 2,000,117
Czech Republic.Prague Hotel 3 *** in Prague-4 A successfully operating hotel 3 *** in the ce…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
140 m²
€ 480,000
Czech Republic Prague Bar at Charles Bridge Valid bar in the center of Prague - 1, at Charle…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
5 918 m²
€ 2,650,000
Czech Republic Mlada-Boleslav, 65 km from Prague Nursing House (rent. 6 % per annum) Two-sto…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
2 600 m²
€ 4,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for the club, casino, restaurant, hotel Magnificent building …
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 067 m²
€ 7,700,000
Czech Republic.Prague Hotel 4 **** in Prague-1 Luxury hotel 4 **** in the historical center …
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
4 600 m²
€ 6,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Building for hotel 4 **** in Prague-1 Offer for investors! The sale is…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 8,600,000
Czech Republic Prague Hotel 4 **** next to the 4 **** town hall in the very center of Prague…
Investmentin Prague, Czech Republic
Investment
Prague, Czech Republic
430 m²
€ 612,000
Czech Republic Prague Building for reconstruction in Prague - 8 Income House - an old corner…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 500,000
Czech Republic Prague Pharmacy in Prague- 9 Current pharmacy in the Prague- 9 area. For sale…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
1 572 m²
€ 8,000,000
Czech Republic Prague Hotel near Charles Bridge Cozy hotel in the very center of Prague, in …
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
343 m²
€ 1,000,000
Czech Republic.Prague Beautiful restaurant in Prague-1 Beautiful cozy restaurant in the Prag…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 850,000
Czech Republic Prague Pension in Prague Cozy guesthouse on the outskirts of Prague. Number o…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
228 m²
€ 520,000
Czech Republic Prague House for a guesthouse or hostel 3 -level house in a quiet area of Pra…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
3 640 m²
€ 9,500,000
Czech Republic.Prague Class A Business Center in the center of Prague Awesomely beautiful, c…
Commercialin Prague, Czech Republic
Commercial
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 500,000
Czech Republic 50 km from Prague Brewery 50 km from Prague Brewery 50 km from Prague. Year o…
Hotelin Prague, Czech Republic
Hotel
Prague, Czech Republic
€ 1,300,000
Czech Republic Prague Pension in Prague 6 Cozy guesthouse in the green, quiet area of Prague…
Revenue housein Prague, Czech Republic
Revenue house
Prague, Czech Republic
1 250 m²
€ 2,400,000
Czech Republic.Prague Income House in Prague-2 Income House after complete reconstruction in…

Properties features in Prague, Czech Republic

Real estate in Prague: a profitable investment for foreigners

The capital of the Czech Republic is known for its exquisite ancient architecture, high level of health service and low taxes. Buying real estate in Prague means to make a profitable investment for many years ahead. The apartments purchased here can be used as your permanent housing or profitable renting out to the local population. The average rental price of a one-bedroom flat in Prague reaches 400-1000 euros per month. The final price depends on the condition and location of the residential property.

Why foreigners worth buying property in Prague?

Acquisition of residential and commercial properties in the Czech capital has a range of benefits for foreign citizens: 

  • You can always resell purchased apartment at a bargain price. Housing prices in Prague are growing by an average of 10-20% annually.
  • Real estate purchase tax is only 4%. It is much cheaper than in other EU countries.
  • Acquisition of real estate in Prague increases your chances to obtain a residence permit with a subsequent right to permanent residency. Such privileges shall not be provided immediately, but the Czech authorities are actively responding to the foreign investors’ wishes.
What is the preferable type of property to buy in the Czech capital?

Prague offers customers a wide variety of options. Those who prefer to be at the epicenter of urban life will like the luxury two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments in the central part. In same place there are also many cozy offices and restaurants for businessmen. Foreigners, who value stillness and tranquility in the nature, should pay attention to comfortable cottages and mansions in the suburbs.

