Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Maladzyechna
  6. Restaurants and cafes

Restaurants for sale in Maladzyechna, Belarus

Restaurant To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Restaurant in Maladzyechna, Belarus
Restaurant
Maladzyechna, Belarus
1 252 m² Number of floors 2
€ 407,336
Restaurant complex for sale in a historical location in. Nice job. 1989. pags. Area - 1251.7…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir