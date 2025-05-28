Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Phnom Penh
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Terrace

Terraced Condos for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

Condo Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 33
Designer apartments for sale in the heart of Phnom Penh city centre under the management of …
$174,038
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go