  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Phnom Penh
  4. Residential
  5. Condo
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Condos for sale in Phnom Penh, Cambodia

3 properties total found
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Boeng Keng Kang Ti Muoy, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 43
For sale is a designer 1 bedroom fully furnished apartment offering plenty of space and sunl…
$131,206
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Chroy Changvar, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 45
FREEHOLD designer fully furnished apartments for sale located in the centre of Phnom Penh, o…
$179,132
Condo 1 bedroom in Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Condo 1 bedroom
Sangkat Veal Vong, Cambodia
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 33
Designer apartments for sale in the heart of Phnom Penh city centre under the management of …
$174,038
