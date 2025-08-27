Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Sen Sok
  4. Residential
  5. Condo

Condos for sale in Khan Sen Sok, Cambodia

Condo Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Time Square 8 – Modern City Living in the Heart of Phnom Penh Megakim World Corp. proudly in…
$227,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Time Square 8 – Modern City Living in the Heart of Phnom Penh Megakim World Corp. proudly in…
$227,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Condo 4 bedrooms in Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Condo 4 bedrooms
Sangkat Ou Baek K'am, Cambodia
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Time Square 8 – Modern City Living in the Heart of Phnom Penh Megakim World Corp. proudly in…
$227,800
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Tut TravelTut Travel
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go