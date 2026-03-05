Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cambodia
  3. Khan Kamboul
  4. Long-term rental

Monthly rent of real estate in Khan Kamboul, Cambodia

4 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Khan Kamboul, Cambodia
4 bedroom house
Khan Kamboul, Cambodia
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Welcome home to this delightful 4-bedroom, 5-bathroom house for rent in lively Kamboul, Phno…
$250
per month
Leave a request
Land in Khan Kamboul, Cambodia
Land
Khan Kamboul, Cambodia
Area 26 221 m²
Property Overview This expansive property offers 2.6 hectares (approx. 26,000 sqm) of prime …
$15,732
per month
Leave a request
Land in Sangkat Phleung Chheh Roteh, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Phleung Chheh Roteh, Cambodia
Area 13 500 m²
Property Overview This perfectly square 1.35-hectare land plot is available for immediate le…
$8,100
per month
Leave a request
Land in Sangkat Phleung Chheh Roteh, Cambodia
Land
Sangkat Phleung Chheh Roteh, Cambodia
Area 30 000 m²
Situated in the industrial zone of Khan Kamboul directly along Ring Road 3, this expansive p…
$18,000
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go