Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Tsarevo
  4. Commercial
  5. Shop

Shops for sale in Tsarevo, Bulgaria

сommercial property
7
hotels
3
1 property total found
Shop 17 m² in Lozenets, Bulgaria
Shop 17 m²
Lozenets, Bulgaria
Area 17 m²
Floor -1/5
#28124872 A shop and land of 60 m2 are offered, on the ground floor of a 5-storey building, …
$34,109
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go