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Townhouses for sale in Sofia-City, Bulgaria

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1 property total found
Townhouse in Sofia, Bulgaria
Townhouse
Sofia, Bulgaria
$987,176
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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Properties features in Sofia-City, Bulgaria

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