Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Bulgaria
  3. Pomorie
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse

Townhouses for sale in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Poroy, Bulgaria
3 bedroom townthouse
Poroy, Bulgaria
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Description of object: We are offering a two-story house for sale in the village of Poroy in…
$79,727
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Nils Ott Real Estates
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Čeština, Български, Italiano, Српски, Hrvatski
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pomorie, Bulgaria

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go