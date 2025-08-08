Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Brazil
  3. Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Joao Pessoa
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Joao Pessoa, Brazil

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Conde, Brazil
TOP TOP
Villa 3 bedrooms
Conde, Brazil
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 465 m²
Number of floors 3
Exclusive detached house with unique location on a the 10 most beautiful beaches in Brazil. …
$455,874
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Deutsch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Regiao Geografica Intermediaria de Joao Pessoa, Brazil

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go