About the agency

Century 21 Oksford is an international real estate agency operating in Albania in full compliance with the country’s current legislation.

The company brings together licensed professionals of various nationalities who possess strong academic backgrounds and extensive practical experience. This multicultural team structure enables the agency to effectively serve both local and international clients while maintaining high standards of communication and global business practices.

All specialists operate strictly within the legal framework of Albania, ensuring:

Full legal transparency of transactions

Compliance with regulatory requirements

Protection of clients’ interests

Professional management of transactions of any complexity

The core principle of Century 21 Oksford is the uncompromising representation and protection of each client’s interests. Every transaction is structured with careful legal consideration, financial security, and strategic advantage in mind.

The agency combines international quality standards with deep knowledge of the local real estate market, delivering reliability, professionalism, and long-term partnership.