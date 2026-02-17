Century 21 Oksford is an international real estate agency operating in Albania in full compliance with the country’s current legislation.
The company brings together licensed professionals of various nationalities who possess strong academic backgrounds and extensive practical experience. This multicultural team structure enables the agency to effectively serve both local and international clients while maintaining high standards of communication and global business practices.
All specialists operate strictly within the legal framework of Albania, ensuring:
Full legal transparency of transactions
Compliance with regulatory requirements
Protection of clients’ interests
Professional management of transactions of any complexity
The core principle of Century 21 Oksford is the uncompromising representation and protection of each client’s interests. Every transaction is structured with careful legal consideration, financial security, and strategic advantage in mind.
The agency combines international quality standards with deep knowledge of the local real estate market, delivering reliability, professionalism, and long-term partnership.
Services Offered by Century 21 Oksford
The agency provides a full range of professional real estate services throughout Albania:
1. Property Sales
Residential properties (apartments, villas, houses)
Commercial real estate
Land plots
Investment properties
2. Property Acquisition
Tailored property search based on client requirements
Market analysis and investment evaluation
Organization of property viewings
Negotiation with sellers
3. Legal Support
Verification of the legal status of the property
Comprehensive due diligence
Documentation review
Notarial transaction support
Property title registration
4. Investment Consulting
Profitability and ROI analysis
Selection of rental investment properties
Resale strategy planning
Advisory services for foreign investors
5. Support for International Clients
Consultations on Albanian legislation
Full transaction support
Assistance with opening bank accounts
Guidance on taxation matters
6. After-Sales Services
Property management assistance
Rental management support
Ongoing investment advisory
The company’s primary objective is to ensure security, transparency, and maximum benefit for its clients at every stage of cooperation.