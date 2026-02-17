  1. Realting.com
Century 21 Oksford

Ish Fusha e Aviacionit, rr. Dafinave nd.2
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2012
On the platform
3 months
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Website
www.century21albania.com/en/office/century%2021%20oksford.html
Working time
Closed now
We are on social networks
About the agency

Century 21 Oksford is an international real estate agency operating in Albania in full compliance with the country’s current legislation.

The company brings together licensed professionals of various nationalities who possess strong academic backgrounds and extensive practical experience. This multicultural team structure enables the agency to effectively serve both local and international clients while maintaining high standards of communication and global business practices.

All specialists operate strictly within the legal framework of Albania, ensuring:

Full legal transparency of transactions

Compliance with regulatory requirements

Protection of clients’ interests

Professional management of transactions of any complexity

The core principle of Century 21 Oksford is the uncompromising representation and protection of each client’s interests. Every transaction is structured with careful legal consideration, financial security, and strategic advantage in mind.

The agency combines international quality standards with deep knowledge of the local real estate market, delivering reliability, professionalism, and long-term partnership.

Services

Services Offered by Century 21 Oksford

The agency provides a full range of professional real estate services throughout Albania:

1. Property Sales

Residential properties (apartments, villas, houses)

Commercial real estate

Land plots

Investment properties

2. Property Acquisition

Tailored property search based on client requirements

Market analysis and investment evaluation

Organization of property viewings

Negotiation with sellers

3. Legal Support

Verification of the legal status of the property

Comprehensive due diligence

Documentation review

Notarial transaction support

Property title registration

4. Investment Consulting

Profitability and ROI analysis

Selection of rental investment properties

Resale strategy planning

Advisory services for foreign investors

5. Support for International Clients

 Consultations on Albanian legislation

Full transaction support

Assistance with opening bank accounts

Guidance on taxation matters

6. After-Sales Services

Property management assistance

Rental management support

Ongoing investment advisory

The company’s primary objective is to ensure security, transparency, and maximum benefit for its clients at every stage of cooperation.

Certificates
Licence scan Licence scan
Our agents in Albania
Oksana Genkina
Oksana Genkina
