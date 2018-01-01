  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Vito Estate

Vito Estate

Montenegro, 85320 Tivat, ul.Karpoško 5, PD26
;
Vito Estate
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Српски
Website
Website
vitoestate.com
We are on social networks
Company description

A young agency in which a team with extensive experience in Montenegro is assembled.

Our agents in Montenegro
Tigran Sarkisian
Tigran Sarkisian
33 properties
Agencies nearby
Vector Estate Montenegro
81 property

Vector Estate Montenegro was founded in 2006 and is a team of professionals, the experience of each employee is at least 7 years of practical work in the territory of the Republic of Montenegro in the field of real estate, legal issues, and the tourism industry. Our company implements a number of programs with the support of the Ministry of Development of the Republic of Montenegro.

Vector Estate Montenegro is the only representative of more than 70 developer companies that implement their projects in the Republic of Montenegro. The company has an exclusive (including closed) database of facilities in Montenegro. An individual approach to each client allows us to protect only his interests.

Vector Estate Montenegro has its own staff of lawyers, which guarantees, including financially, a successful outcome of the transaction. The company has an office in Montenegro and representative offices in Russia, Ukraine, Kazakhstan.

myCG Real Estate
4 properties

Your personal assistant in Montenegro. Sale and rental of real estate, investment and consulting services.

TRADEGORIA
2 280 properties

The company Tradegoria offers for sale land, residential and commercial property for investment, business, permanent residence and seasonal recreation. We provide clients with reliable and detailed information on all categories of real estate, legal support of the transaction from «a» to «z» and comprehensive personal support after the purchase of the object.

Cooperation with the company Tradegoria is a guarantee of a reliable and profitable transaction. Among our competitive advantages:

Many years of practical experience in the country’s market; Impeccable reputation in the professional community and among customers; We work without intermediaries - allows our customers to buy cheap property in Montenegro; High professionalism of employees: realtors, lawyers, translators; Thorough knowledge of the legislation of Montenegro, features of registration and registration of real estate, as well as its "pitfalls"; Constant monitoring of the availability of discounts on all types of real estate and promptly informing our clients about them; Assistance in the selection of real estate with analysis of the positive and negative aspects of the object, infrastructure, location, etc.; Availability of a special personal customer support program, including after-sales service in arrangement and adaptation in a new country (you will be able to independently control the process at all stages of the transaction).

Montenegro has become the main address of the world, because it is the most beautiful place on Earth, where you can live comfortably and spend your holidays, where you can and should buy property, either for rent or for profitable resale in the future. Today Montenegro is an economically prosperous and politically stable region with a warm climate and amazing nature. It is the best choice for adherents of the European lifestyle, for those who appreciate style, brightness and individuality in this life.

Have you any questions about buying or selling real estate in Montenegro? You can get a comprehensive answer from our managers.

IM property Group
16 properties

IM Property Group is a property specialist and a property investment adviser. We source, promote and manage investments and property purchases in Montenegro.  Our extensive experience of more than 12 years and a wide scope of services ensure we are best placed to advise our clients on transactions of any complexity and size.

Galeo D.O.O.
49 properties
When we are contacted by the clients who want to buy a house in Montenegro or solve other issues related to the purchase of real estate, we aim to help them to choose the best house or apartment, to perfectly draw up and execute documents saving their money, and also we try to be aware of their life situation understanding their problems if any. It is important to mention that the objects presented on our website are only a small part of what we can offer. We can make up a preliminary selection of some options by correspondence – phone, e-mail or Skype. We will provide management of the purchased apartment or house, including payment of bills, repairs, assistance in buying furniture, renting, cleaning services, etc. We will select and book a suitable hotel or private apartment for you. We will help you set up a company, open a bank account, and buy any type of insurance policy. We will provide translation and simultaneous interpreting services — not only when buying real estate, but also in any practical situation. We will provide comprehensive legal assistance on issues related to the purchase of real estate in Montenegro.
Realting.com
Go