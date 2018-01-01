  1. Realting.com
Turkey, OBA MAH. MESUT CAD. NO 54/A - ALANYA / ANTALYA / TURKEY
Real estate agency
2017
English, Русский, Türkçe
stayproperty.com
Company description

STAY PROPERTY – full-cycle real estate agency. You will be offered a full range of professional services in the field of real estate sales in different regions of Turkey, the lowest prices and a large selection of objects in the primary and secondary markets. Over the years, unique experience has been accumulated, which allows you to quickly select objects for any budget and customer wishes with maximum profitability. We know the needs of customers and the most profitable from an investment point of view the offers of the Turkish market.

Our agents in Turkey
yulia.l@stayproperty.com
nestea12_05@mail.ru
504 properties
