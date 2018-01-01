Stay Property
Turkey, OBA MAH. MESUT CAD. NO 54/A - ALANYA / ANTALYA / TURKEY
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2017
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Website
Company description
STAY PROPERTY – full-cycle real estate agency. You will be offered a full range of professional services in the field of real estate sales in different regions of Turkey, the lowest prices and a large selection of objects in the primary and secondary markets. Over the years, unique experience has been accumulated, which allows you to quickly select objects for any budget and customer wishes with maximum profitability. We know the needs of customers and the most profitable from an investment point of view the offers of the Turkish market.
