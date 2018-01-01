Niltors Estate
We are an international Real Estate and Investment Consultancy based in Dubai-UAE, as well as Iskele-Cyprus, with experts active in countries such as Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, United States of America, United Kingdom,Germany, Austria, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
Visit our website for more information: www.niltors.com
Connect with us on our social platforms: IG/FB - niltorsestate
Get in touch with us directly through WhatsApp:
As well as offering you the finest residential and investment opportunities in the market, we also provide you with a fully customized interior and furniture design to make the home of your dreams.
Moreover, we would love to invite you on a 3 days free of charge vacation to the beautiful island of Cyprus. Over this wonderful experience you can join us on site-seeing tours, enjoy the sandy beaches and the green nature, meanwhile attend introductory presentations on the top projects of the country.
Last but not least, for the clients looking for high return investment opportunities, we promise the greatest pre-launch prices with ensured high revenue by the delivery date, as well as 2 years 5-10 % rental guarantee.