Niltors Estate

UAE, Dubai, UAE
;
Real estate agency
English, Русский, Français, Türkçe
niltors.com
Company description

We are an international Real Estate and Investment Consultancy based in Dubai-UAE, as well as Iskele-Cyprus, with experts active in countries such as Cyprus, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, United States of America, United Kingdom,Germany, Austria, Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Visit our website for more information: www.niltors.com
Connect with us on our social platforms: IG/FB - niltorsestate
Get in touch with us directly through WhatsApp:

Services

As well as offering you the finest residential and investment opportunities in the market, we also provide you with a fully customized interior and furniture design to make the home of your dreams.

Moreover, we would love to invite you on a 3 days free of charge vacation to the beautiful island of Cyprus. Over this wonderful experience you can join us on site-seeing tours, enjoy the sandy beaches and the green nature, meanwhile attend introductory presentations on the top projects of the country.

Last but not least, for the clients looking for high return investment opportunities, we promise the greatest pre-launch prices with ensured high revenue by the delivery date, as well as 2 years 5-10 % rental guarantee.

5 Star Hotel Residence

Consisting of 3 Apartment Blocks and a Premium Hotel with Casino

 

 

  • Perfect Location

The resort is located only 400 meters away from the sandy Long Beach, ranked the first in the world by Forbes magazine in 2021. Moreover, the sea view of the units will surely remain uninterrupted for a lifetime, since the land in between this project and the beach has permission to construct up to 2 floors and not any higher.

  • Guaranteed Investment Revenue

The significant economic growth of North Cyprus and the great potentials of this region has turned the property investment appealing to many investors from all around the world. The close distance between this project and the two 5 star hotel casinos in the front region will indeed have a noticeable impact on the price raise in this project.

 

  • Hotel Investment

There is currently two hotel investment opportunities available for the prospect investors; the hotel located on the project site (A Block) as well as the upcoming seafront hotel. Investment in both hotels is available as a shareholder. Hotel shareholders will have a 10 years contract. They will be provided with a precise income report every 6 months and will receive their percentage on an annual basis.

 

  • Fully Facilitated Residence

The residents of this project will have all kinds of services available for a comfortable life. The leisure amenities provided on the site also make this project a great holiday destination.

 

  • Facilities and Amenities:

Infinity Pool, Open Air and Closed Swimming Pool, Kids Swimming Pool & Aquapark

Playground & Fitness Center
Vehicle Charge Station
Super Market & Shops
Restaurant, Café, Bar
Spa, Sauna, Jacuzzi

Underground Path to the Beach

Access to All Hotel Amenities:
- Night Club
- Music Hall
- Theatre

