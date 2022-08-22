  1. Realting.com
Egypt, Egypt مصر Red Sea Governorate
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2009
Languages
Languages
English, Русский
Website
Website
hurghadaproperty-eg.com
Company description

My Real Estate offers a wide choice of apartments and villas in Egypt on the Red Sea as well as plots of land, hotels, buildings, etc.

We handle properties for sale in Hurghada, El Gouna, Safaga, Marsa Alam, Sharm-el-Sheikh, Cairo, Ain Sokhna, North Cost, Alexandria and other destinations in Egypt. Besides, we offer you exclusive yachts for buying and renting.

We provide a wide choice of services in finding any property in Egypt - apartment, villa, plot of land and other properties.

We guide the buyer throughout the buying procedure of a home in Egypt. We provide to our buyers references of professional and independent attorney offices to assist during and until the completion of the legal procedure.

Moreover we supply on request reference information on reliable architect/engineers or builders, insurance companies, who will assist further during and after the purchase procedure of a dream house in Egypt.

Our agents in Egypt
Maria Chernikova
Maria Chernikova
112 properties
