MİSHANDİ Consulting

Kışla, iz Business Center, 37. Sk. No:6 D:102, 07040 Muratpaşa/Antalya
MİSHANDİ Consulting
Real estate agency
2023
English, Русский, Türkçe
hesabim.hepsiemlak.com/portfoy
Company description

Misyon:

Mishnadi Consulting, Türkiye'de yaşayan veya Türkiye'ye yatırım yapmak isteyen kişilere, ihtiyaç duydukları tüm hizmetleri sunmak ve onlara yardımcı olmaktır.

Vizyon:

Mishnadi Consulting, Türkiye'nin lider danışmanlık firması olmak ve Türkiye'ye yatırım yapan kişilerin en iyi şekilde desteklenmesini sağlamaktır.

Misyon ve vizyonun açıklaması:

Mishnadi Consulting'in misyonu, Türkiye'de yaşayan veya Türkiye'ye yatırım yapmak isteyen kişilere, ihtiyaç duydukları tüm hizmetleri sunmak ve onlara yardımcı olmaktır. Bu kapsamda, iş kurma, konut satın alma, oturma izni alma, sağlık sigortası yaptırma, banka hesabı açma, Türkiye vatandaşlığı kazanma, vize alma, gayrimenkul satın alma, kiralama, para ve döviz değişimi ve VIP transfer gibi hizmetleri sunmaktadır.

Mishnadi Consulting'in vizyonu, Türkiye'nin lider danışmanlık firması olmak ve Türkiye'ye yatırım yapan kişilerin en iyi şekilde desteklenmesini sağlamaktır. Bu vizyon doğrultusunda, firma, hizmet kalitesini sürekli olarak iyileştirmeye ve müşteri memnuniyetini en üst düzeye çıkarmaya odaklanmaktadır.

Mission:

Mishnadi Consulting is a company that provides all necessary services to people living in Turkey or wishing to invest in Turkey.

Vision:

Mishnadi Consulting aims to become a leading consulting firm in Turkey and provide the best support to people investing in Turkey.

Explanation of mission and vision:

The mission of Mishnadi Consulting is to provide people living in Turkey or wishing to invest in Turkey with all necessary services and assistance. Within the framework of this, the company offers services such as opening a business, buying a house, obtaining a residence permit, issuing medical insurance, opening a bank account, obtaining Turkish citizenship, issuing a visa, buying real estate, renting, etc, currency exchange and VIP transfer.

The vision of Mishnadi Consulting is to become the leading consulting firm in Turkey and provide the best support to people investing in Turkey. In line with this vision, the company is focused on continuously improving the quality of service and maximizing customer satisfaction.

