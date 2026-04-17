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Londra Estate LTD

United Kingdom, London
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Polski, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Українська, Türkçe, 简体中文, Српски, Dutch, עִברִית
Website
Website
londraestate.co.uk/
Working time
Closed now
About the agency

Londra Estate LTD is a London-based real estate agency specialising in premium residential properties across the UK, with a strong focus on London’s most desirable areas. We provide access to new-build developments, off-plan investment opportunities, and ready-to-move-in homes.

Our team works closely with leading developers and partners to offer exclusive opportunities, competitive pricing, and a smooth buying experience. With an international client base, we assist buyers from across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, ensuring a transparent and efficient process from initial enquiry to completion.

Website: https://londraestate.co.uk/

Services

Property sales in London and across the UK, Off-plan and new-build investments, Buy-to-let investment consultancy, Property sourcing tailored to client needs, Access to exclusive developer stock, Assistance with negotiations and securing favourable terms, Support throughout the full purchase process, International client support and guidance.

Our agents in United Kingdom
Mete Ekiz
Mete Ekiz
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