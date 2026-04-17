About the agency

Londra Estate LTD is a London-based real estate agency specialising in premium residential properties across the UK, with a strong focus on London’s most desirable areas. We provide access to new-build developments, off-plan investment opportunities, and ready-to-move-in homes.

Our team works closely with leading developers and partners to offer exclusive opportunities, competitive pricing, and a smooth buying experience. With an international client base, we assist buyers from across Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, ensuring a transparent and efficient process from initial enquiry to completion.

Website: https://londraestate.co.uk/