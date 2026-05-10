Citizenship by Investment Program

About the Immigration Program

The only Caribbean CBI program with E-2 Treaty investor visa access to the United States. Grenada offers a powerfull combination of global mobility, U.S. market access, and Caribbean lifestyle.

Every engagement begins with a confidential, obligation -free conversation. Share your objectives and we'll outline how We can help you and your family achieve your global mobility goals.

What to expect

A confidential, obligation-free conversation with a senior advisor

Assessment of yor family's unique objectives and circumstaces

Overview of relevant programs and jurisdictions

Transparent discussion timelines, costs, and next steps

No pressure, no hard sell - just informed, strategic guidance

Supplementary services:

- selection of property for individual order: sale, rent;

- accompanying real estate transactions;

- real estate valuation;

- organization of business relocation/scaling (travel documents, visas, transfer, accommodation, regional representative);

- opening of the company, taking into account the types of activities, goals, business development strategy, tax optimization analytics;

-authorizing documents for business;

- bank account;

- registration with tax and customs authorities;

-medical insurance;

- driver's card;

- business support (accountant+lawyer+banker);

- AstroCartoGraphy