Citizenship by Investment Program

The only Caribbean CBI program with E-2 Treaty investor visa access to the United States. Grenada offers a powerfull combination of global mobility, U.S. market access, and Caribbean lifestyle.
Every engagement begins with a confidential, obligation -free conversation. Share your objectives and we'll outline how We can help you and your family achieve your global mobility goals.
What to expect
A confidential, obligation-free conversation with a senior advisor
Assessment of yor family's unique objectives and circumstaces
Overview of relevant programs and jurisdictions
Transparent discussion timelines, costs, and next steps
No pressure, no hard sell - just informed, strategic guidance
Supplementary services:
- selection of property for individual order: sale, rent;
- accompanying real estate transactions;
- real estate valuation;
- organization of business relocation/scaling (travel documents, visas, transfer, accommodation, regional representative);
- opening of the company, taking into account the types of activities, goals, business development strategy, tax optimization analytics;
-authorizing documents for business;
- bank account;
- registration with tax and customs authorities;
-medical insurance;
- driver's card;
- business support (accountant+lawyer+banker);
- AstroCartoGraphy