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Citizenship by Investment Program

Grenada Grenada
Process duration: from 4 months
Costs: from
$235,000
;
Citizenship by Investment Program
Second citizenship
Leave a request

About the Immigration Program

The only Caribbean CBI program with E-2 Treaty investor visa access to the United States. Grenada offers a powerfull combination of global mobility, U.S. market access, and Caribbean lifestyle.

Every engagement begins with a confidential, obligation -free conversation. Share your objectives and we'll outline how We can help you and your family achieve your global mobility goals.

What to expect

A confidential, obligation-free conversation with a senior advisor

Assessment of yor family's unique objectives and circumstaces

Overview of relevant programs and jurisdictions

Transparent discussion timelines, costs, and next steps

No pressure, no hard sell - just informed, strategic guidance

Supplementary services:

- selection of property for individual order: sale, rent;
- accompanying real estate transactions;
- real estate valuation;
- organization of business relocation/scaling (travel documents, visas, transfer, accommodation, regional representative);
- opening of the company, taking into account the types of activities, goals, business development strategy, tax optimization analytics;
-authorizing documents for business;
- bank account;
- registration with tax and customs authorities;
-medical insurance;
- driver's card;
- business support (accountant+lawyer+banker);
- AstroCartoGraphy 

Advantages
Process duration
Process duration
from 4 months
Costs
Costs
from
$235,000
Additional income
Additional income
Yes
Duration
Duration
6 months
Investment Options
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Non-refundable amount in the National Transformation Fund (Donation) in the amount of $235,000
235000.00 USD
Purchase a property Purchase a property
Minimum real estate investment from $235,000; The minimum amount of investment in real estate of one participant in an object with equity participation is $135,000; The possibility of returning the invested funds in 5 years is the minimum investment period. After the specified period, program participants can sell the object to another candidate for citizenship.
270000.00 USD
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Citizenship by Investment Program
Grenada Grenada
from
$235,000
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Other Immigration Programs
Second citizenship
Second citizenship in Grenada
Second citizenship in Grenada
Grenada Grenada
from
$240,000
Immigration Program Type Second citizenship
Process duration from 4 months
Immigration consultant
Luxe Legal Services
Leave a request