Club house Von Dessen House on Chistye Prudy

This is a historic building in the Chistye Prudy area,

featuring 36 apartments, including four penthouses

with fireplaces. This intimate building, currently

undergoing careful restoration, boasts amenities

exceptional for its class:

a lobby with 4.7-meter-high ceilings;

a private garden courtyard;

and a residents-only clubhouse housed in historic

19th-century pavilions, featuring a lounge with

a fireplace, a fitness center, and a children’s

playground and playroom.

The building is situated in the neighborhood’s most inviting area, surrounded by quiet, historic lanes and just 50 meters from the famous pond. We have created a truly private space for our residents—an oasis of tranquility and comfort amidst the bustling metropolis:

only 36 apartments in the building, including penthouses;

two to four apartments per floor;

-all apartments overlook a quiet courtyard;

-a secluded garden courtyard;

-enhanced sound insulation;

-silent elevators and equipment.

Far from every boutique residential building has a courtyard at all—let alone one that is so beautifully landscaped and green. The courtyard is hidden from street view and divided into several zones. The landscaping has been designed to ensure the garden courtyard remains beautiful all year round.

Fitness center

Playground

and children's playroom

Lounge

Bicycle storage room

Apartments ranging from 114 sq. m to a 394 sq. m penthouse.

Please message me on Telegram @RazumovskaRealEstate regarding the purchase and viewing of the property.