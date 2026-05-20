Villa OneOnly

Villa options in Mauritius 🇲🇺
Location: Belle Mare, east coast of Mauritius
Price: $10.4 – $13.6 million
Ownership: Freehold (full ownership)
Unique format: villas under the legendary 5⭐ Hotel (40+ years of history)
Prestigious environment: neighbors – the world elite and celebrities
Only 52 villas - absolute exclusivity
Automatic residence permit for investors and families
Support and service
🏡 Villa types:
🌊 6 bedroom villa (top option)
Area: 758 m2
Plot: up to 2,973 m2
First line, direct access to the beach
Infinity pool with ocean views
6 bedrooms with bathrooms
Terrace, garage for 2 cars
$13.6 million
🌟 5 bedroom villa
Area: ~680 m2
Plot: ~2,500 m2
Price: from $10.4 million
🌿 4 bedroom villa
Area: ~580 m2
Plot: ~2,000 m2
Price: from $8.5 million
Architecture: Modern Mauritian (sloping roof) or Contemporary (flat roof)
Design by Macbeth and SAOTA Architects
🏖 Infrastructure and service
5 restaurants (Prime steak house, French-Creole cuisine, Pan-Asian Tapasake, beach restaurant, etc.)
7 Colors Spa – a luxury spa
Club One fitness club, yoga, spinning, Zumba
Sports: tennis, paddle, mini golf, water sports
Beach Club – Owners Only
Services for residents:
One Transport - round-the-clock golf cars
One Contact - Personal Concierge
Privileges in all One&Only resorts worldwide
📈 Investment attractiveness
In March 2025 sold 6-bedroom villa for a record $13.6 million
Cost growth forecast: +5-8% per annum
Rental program from One&Only (optional, no obligation)
FREEHOLD (rare in Mauritius) + automatic permanent residence
✅ Pluses
One&Only Private Homes Project
Maximum prestige and status
Ready infrastructure of the legendary hotel
Rare Full Ownership Format (Freehold)
⚠️ Cons
Most villas have already been sold (limited choice)
High entry price (from $10.4 million)
The project is still under construction - the delivery time is specified by the developer
📅 Accessibility
Project under construction
💡 One&Only Le Saint Géran is the level to which other projects are compared.
Ideal for investors looking for maximum status, privacy and value.
For clarification of information write👇
@RazumovskaRealEstate