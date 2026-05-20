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  3. Poste de Flacq VCA
  4. Villa OneOnly

Villa OneOnly

Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
from
$13,60M
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ID: 36748
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 20/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Mauritius
  • State
    Flacq
  • City
    Poste de Flacq VCA

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic brick
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    2

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

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Villa options in Mauritius 🇲🇺

Location: Belle Mare, east coast of Mauritius
Price: $10.4 – $13.6 million
Ownership: Freehold (full ownership)

Unique format: villas under the legendary 5⭐ Hotel (40+ years of history)

Prestigious environment: neighbors – the world elite and celebrities

Only 52 villas - absolute exclusivity

Automatic residence permit for investors and families

Support and service

🏡 Villa types:

🌊 6 bedroom villa (top option)

Area: 758 m2

Plot: up to 2,973 m2

First line, direct access to the beach

Infinity pool with ocean views

6 bedrooms with bathrooms

Terrace, garage for 2 cars

$13.6 million

🌟 5 bedroom villa

Area: ~680 m2

Plot: ~2,500 m2

Price: from $10.4 million


🌿 4 bedroom villa

Area: ~580 m2

Plot: ~2,000 m2

Price: from $8.5 million

Architecture: Modern Mauritian (sloping roof) or Contemporary (flat roof)
Design by Macbeth and SAOTA Architects

🏖 Infrastructure and service

5 restaurants (Prime steak house, French-Creole cuisine, Pan-Asian Tapasake, beach restaurant, etc.)

7 Colors Spa – a luxury spa

Club One fitness club, yoga, spinning, Zumba

Sports: tennis, paddle, mini golf, water sports

Beach Club – Owners Only

Services for residents:

One Transport - round-the-clock golf cars

One Contact - Personal Concierge

Privileges in all One&Only resorts worldwide

📈 Investment attractiveness

In March 2025 sold 6-bedroom villa for a record $13.6 million

Cost growth forecast: +5-8% per annum

Rental program from One&Only (optional, no obligation)

FREEHOLD (rare in Mauritius) + automatic permanent residence

✅ Pluses

One&Only Private Homes Project

Maximum prestige and status

Ready infrastructure of the legendary hotel

Rare Full Ownership Format (Freehold)

⚠️ Cons

Most villas have already been sold (limited choice)

High entry price (from $10.4 million)

The project is still under construction - the delivery time is specified by the developer

📅 Accessibility

Project under construction

💡 One&Only Le Saint Géran is the level to which other projects are compared.
Ideal for investors looking for maximum status, privacy and value.

For clarification of information write👇
@RazumovskaRealEstate

Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 758.0
Price per m², USD 17,942
Apartment price, USD 13,60M

Location on the map

Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
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Villa OneOnly
Poste de Flacq VCA, Mauritius
from
$13,60M
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