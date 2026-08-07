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Club house Klubnyj dom na Cistyh prudah Fon Dessen

Moscow, Russia
from
$196,404
from
$17,228/m²
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ID: 39759
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Russia
  • State
    Central Federal District
  • City
    Moscow
  • Address
    Potapovskij pereulok
  • Metro
    Chistye Prudy (~ 600 m)
  • Metro
    Kitay-gorod (~ 800 m)
  • Metro
    Lubyanka (~ 900 m)
  • Metro
    Sretensky Bulvar (~ 700 m)
  • Metro
    Turgenevskaya (~ 700 m)

About the complex

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Русский Русский

This is a historic building in the area of Clean Ponds,
36 apartments, including four penthouses
with fireplaces. It's a cozy building right now.
undergoing thorough restoration, boasts of comforts
Exclusively for his class:
lobby with ceilings 4.7 meters high;
private garden;
Clubhouse for residents only, located in a historic
19th century pavilions with living room
fireplace, fitness center and children's
Playground and playroom.

The building is located in the most attractive area of the area, surrounded by quiet historical stripes and only 50 meters from the famous pond. We have created a truly personal space for our residents – an oasis of peace and comfort in a bustling metropolis.
36 apartments in the building, including penthouses;
two or four apartments per floor;
All apartments overlook a quiet courtyard;
- secluded garden yard;
- improved sound insulation;
Silent elevators and equipment.

Away from every boutique residential building there is a courtyard, not to mention one that is so beautifully landscaped and green. The courtyard is hidden from the view of the street and divided into several zones. The garden was designed to keep the garden beautiful all year round.

Fitness Center
playground
Children's playroom
living-room
Bike storage room

Apartments ranging from 114 sq. m. to a penthouse of 394 sq. m.

Please inform me on Telegram @RazumovskaRealEstate about buying and viewing the property.

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Monolithic
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    6

Location on the map

Moscow, Russia
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Healthcare

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Club house Klubnyj dom na Cistyh prudah Fon Dessen
Moscow, Russia
from
$196,404
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