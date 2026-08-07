Club house Klubnyj dom na Cistyh prudah Fon Dessen

This is a historic building in the area of Clean Ponds,

36 apartments, including four penthouses

with fireplaces. It's a cozy building right now.

undergoing thorough restoration, boasts of comforts

Exclusively for his class:

lobby with ceilings 4.7 meters high;

private garden;

Clubhouse for residents only, located in a historic

19th century pavilions with living room

fireplace, fitness center and children's

Playground and playroom.

The building is located in the most attractive area of the area, surrounded by quiet historical stripes and only 50 meters from the famous pond. We have created a truly personal space for our residents – an oasis of peace and comfort in a bustling metropolis.

36 apartments in the building, including penthouses;

two or four apartments per floor;

All apartments overlook a quiet courtyard;

- secluded garden yard;

- improved sound insulation;

Silent elevators and equipment.

Away from every boutique residential building there is a courtyard, not to mention one that is so beautifully landscaped and green. The courtyard is hidden from the view of the street and divided into several zones. The garden was designed to keep the garden beautiful all year round.

Fitness Center

playground

Children's playroom

living-room

Bike storage room

Apartments ranging from 114 sq. m. to a penthouse of 394 sq. m.

Please inform me on Telegram @RazumovskaRealEstate about buying and viewing the property.