Cyprus, Paphos Municipality
Real estate agency
2023
Less than a month
English, Русский
About the agency

Coastal Edge Development LTD: Your Trusted Partner in Cyprus Real Estate

In just two years, Coastal Edge Development LTD has emerged as a trusted leader in Cyprus’s vibrant real estate market. By collaborating with established, reputable developers, we ensure exceptional quality in every project, delivering homes that blend luxury, sustainability, and bespoke design tailored to your vision.

Key Highlights for Buyers:

  • Premium Quality Finishes: We source high-end materials from Italy, China, and beyond, crafting elegant, durable interiors customized to your preferences.

  • Custom Design Solutions: We craft bespoke designs tailored to your vision, incorporating luxurious Italian furniture or premium, eco-friendly furniture made in China from natural materials sourced from America and Russia.

  • Advanced Technology: Our properties feature cutting-edge security systems, central air conditioning, and underfloor heating for unparalleled comfort and safety.

  • Energy Efficiency: Achieve Class A energy efficiency with solar panels, reducing costs and environmental impact for sustainable living.

  • Client-Centric Approach: Your needs drive our process, ensuring transparent, reliable service and tailored solutions.

  • Comprehensive Support: We provide expert assistance with all transaction-related documentation and Cyprus Permanent Residency applications, simplifying the process.

  • Cyprus Permanent Residency: Invest for residency benefits, with Cyprus set to join the Schengen Zone by 2026.

Our partnerships with top-tier developers guarantee superior craftsmanship in every home. We offer unmatched flexibility in design, working closely with clients to create interiors that reflect their unique style. Whether you prefer the sophistication of Italian furniture or premium, eco-conscious furniture crafted in China from natural American and Russian materials, we bring your vision to life with precision. Each element, from bespoke furnishings to high-quality fittings, balances aesthetics and functionality for lasting appeal.

Living in Cyprus, we leverage deep market insights and cultural understanding to deliver homes that resonate with local and international buyers. Our Class A energy-efficient designs, powered by solar panels, minimize environmental impact while offering cost savings. Advanced security systems and climate control features ensure your home is a safe, comfortable sanctuary year-round.

We prioritize client satisfaction, guiding you from consultation to handover with transparency and care. Our dedicated team also assists with all transaction documentation and Permanent Residency applications, making your investment journey seamless. With Cyprus’s anticipated Schengen Zone accession by 2026, our properties offer access to Europe and a vibrant Mediterranean lifestyle.

Choose Coastal Edge Development LTD for a home that embodies your dreams, backed by proven quality, innovative technology, comprehensive support, and unwavering trust.

Services

Coastal Edge Development LTD: Our Services

At Coastal Edge Development LTD, we make your Cyprus real estate journey simple and reliable. Partnering with trusted developers, we deliver high-quality, sustainable homes and investments tailored to you. Our services are clear and client-focused:

  • Property Sales: Buy residential or commercial properties—villas, offices, and more—with Class A energy efficiency, solar panels, security systems, central AC, and underfloor heating.

  • Custom Design & Interiors: Get turnkey design projects with luxury Italian furniture or eco-friendly furniture from China, using natural materials from Asia, America, and Russia.

  • Legal Support: We handle all transaction documents for a secure, hassle-free purchase.

  • Payment Assistance: We guide you through financing options for a smooth investment process.

  • Permanent Residency: We manage Cyprus PR applications, with Schengen Zone access soon, boosting investment value.

  • Investment Projects: Choose ready-made commercial or residential projects for high returns. We share expertise and connect you with trusted contacts for company formation.

Why Us?
Based in Cyprus, we know the local market and prioritize your needs. Our sustainable designs and client-first approach ensure lasting value. With Cyprus nearing Schengen integration, our properties offer unmatched investment potential. Trust Coastal Edge for quality, reliability, and a seamless experience.

Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 18:11
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Nicosia)
Monday
10:00 - 20:00
Tuesday
10:00 - 20:00
Wednesday
10:00 - 20:00
Thursday
10:00 - 20:00
Friday
10:00 - 20:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Cyprus
Anton Svetashov
Anton Svetashov
