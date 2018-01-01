Company description

The real estate company CityHome offers residential and commercial properties, including apartments, houses, villas, and land suitable for development. We represent our clients and provide full support of the transaction, detailed information about the property and legal process, and support after the purchase.

With years of experience in Montenegro's real estate sector, we possess an understanding of the legal and financial intricacies, local market dynamics and investment potential. We are dedicated to facilitating smooth transactions, ensuring all legal requirements are met.

We provide comprehensive advice to help you make informed decisions.

For property owners, we offer full-cycle property management services, including tenant screening, rent collection, maintenance, and property marketing. We ensure that your investment is well-maintained and generates consistent returns.

If you're moving to Montenegro, we provide relocation assistance, helping you find the perfect home and settle into the local community seamlessly. Our personalized service ensures a stress-free transition.

Montenegro offers the Mediterranean way of life with a mild climate, delicious cuisine, and a laid-back atmosphere. It is a perfect place to spend your vacation or enjoy a more permanent residence. Montenegro's burgeoning real estate market presents unique investment opportunities. and now is a good time to purchase property to rent out or resell profitably.

If you have any questions about buying or selling a property, our team of professional agents will provide a detailed answer.