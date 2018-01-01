Apart Estate Ltd

Company description

Real estate agency Apart Estate is a close-knit team with more than 8 years of experience in the Bulgarian real estate market. Our specialization is – rental, purchase and sale of real estate in the most promising area – on the coast of Bulgaria. Our consultants are able to professionally identify and evaluate truly profitable investment options. We select offers that successfully combine price and quality, as well as provide a quick return on invested funds.

Cooperation with us will allow you to cheaply buy a house in Bulgaria for VNJ, an apartment for permanent residence of the family, moving pensioners, rest. At the same time we will provide professional legal support, assistance in all matters.

We offer unique conditions for real estate sellers. With us you can easily, quickly and safely sell an apartment in Bulgaria. We also offer an urgent buyout of real estate in Bulgaria!