  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. Apart Estate Ltd

Apart Estate Ltd

г.Бургас, ж/к Зорница, бл.82, ап.1110
;
Apart Estate Ltd
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2015
Languages
Languages
Русский, Български
Website
Website
apartestate.com/ru
We are on social networks
Company description

Real estate agency Apart Estate is a close-knit team with more than 8 years of experience in the Bulgarian real estate market. Our specialization is – rental, purchase and sale of real estate in the most promising area – on the coast of Bulgaria. Our consultants are able to professionally identify and evaluate truly profitable investment options. We select offers that successfully combine price and quality, as well as provide a quick return on invested funds.

Cooperation with us will allow you to cheaply buy a house in Bulgaria for VNJ, an apartment for permanent residence of the family, moving pensioners, rest. At the same time we will provide professional legal support, assistance in all matters.

We offer unique conditions for real estate sellers. With us you can easily, quickly and safely sell an apartment in Bulgaria. We also offer an urgent buyout of real estate in Bulgaria! 

Our agents in Bulgaria
Liubov Gorbenko
Liubov Gorbenko
Agencies nearby
CARE ESTATE BG
Residential property 2

Ние сме Агенция за недвижими имоти КЕЪР ЕСТЕЙТ БГ, като препоръчваме на пазара за недвижими имоти повече от пет години.  Агенцията не осигурява високо професионално съдействие при покупко - продажба и отдаване под наем на недвижими имоти, гарантираща на клиента максимална сигурност и спокойствие по време и след сключване на сделката.  Нашата цел е да предоставяме на клиентите си експертни консултантски услуги в областта на недвижимата собственост, стремим се към целия процес на покупка на имот , за да бъде лесен, приятен и без излишен стрес. КАКВО ПРЕДЛАГАМЕ: Съпровождане през целия път на всяка сделка, което включва:  Посредничество при покупка на недвижим имот  Посредничество при продажба на недвижим имот  Юридически консултации във връзка с недвижимата собственост  Подготовка на всички необходими документи за изповядване на сделката  Проверки за тежест на недвижим имот  Изготвяне на нотариални актове и всички други необходими документи  Съдействие при нужда от ремонтни дейности  Консултация с кредитен експерт при нужда от ипотечен или друг вид кредит Агенция CARE ESTATE BG ще бъде до Вас през целия процес на покупко – продажба, защото Вие не просто купувате жилище, а правите емоционален и незабравим момент от живота си, който със сигурност трябва да бъде съпроводен от положителни емоции и професионална защита.

My Sunny Bulgaria
Residential property 6 Long-term rental 1

We from "MySunnyBulgaria " are company with young and dynamic team, specialized in the sphere of professional mediation for sale-trade or renting relations for all types of properties – residential, commercial, office, industrial, plots and houses, as well as management and realization of the investments in the sphere of real estates for Bulgarian and foreign companies. We maintain a comprehensive database of our own and we provide daily updated information for the sale and rent of properties in the country.

Hit Properties
Residential property 11 Сommercial property 1

Bulgaria is a country with a low level of income and a heterogeneous infrastructure, which does not prevent it from remaining on the list of the most attractive countries for investment in real estate.

It is in demand not only among Belarusians, Russians and Ukrainians; recently, residents of Germany and Israel have shown increased interest.

The active sale of apartments in Bulgaria is facilitated by: warm, favorable climate; affordable prices; high rental yield; a wide range of options for secondary housing and new buildings.

Universal Mellia Group
Residential property 64 Сommercial property 1

Welcome to Universal Property Group– a team of motivated real estate professionals with profound experience in the Bulgarian property market!

Our knowledge and experience dates back to 2006 and we strive to maintain an impeccable reputation throughout the years.

We specialize in properties located in the beautiful sea, ski and spa resorts in Bulgaria. The majority of our offers represent a great investment opportunity in popular tourist destinations as you can rent them out and at the same time give you the option to live in these

Kvadrat Riel Esteyt EOOD
Residential property 310 Сommercial property 89

The company was founded in 2013. The main goal of the «Square» agency is suitable assistance in the purchase or sale of real estate. We aspire to improve, enter new markets outside of Bulgaria, and be remarkable for the attitude towards our customers.

Our mission: to satisfy any of our client’s needs, correspond to their wishes, opportunities, and ideas.

Realting.com
Go