Residential properties for sale in Nha Trang, Vietnam

apartments
5
7 properties total found
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 21/23
Ideal apartment to double your investment!Apartment in NEW GALAXY NHA TRANG with a long and …
€112,676
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 20/23
€101,409
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 28/30
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€134,864
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 27/30
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€472,913
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Villa 4 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€472,913
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Villa 5 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€472,913
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 19/23
Ideal apartment to double your investment!Apartment in NEW GALAXY NHA TRANG with a long and …
€150,235
