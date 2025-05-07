Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Kiên Giang Province, Vietnam

Phú Quốc
8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/30
The property on O.Phu Quoc is in paradise! With unique terms of purchase and management of a…
$77,408
1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 15/30
The property on O.Phu Quoc is in paradise! With unique terms of purchase and management of a…
$95,365
1 bedroom apartment in Xa Cua Duong, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Xa Cua Duong, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 32 m²
Floor 6/15
Apartment in the property in the most promising resort area of VietnamCompletely completed a…
$63,831
1 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
A new 5-star island complex!  Location: Phu Quoc Island, Kien Giang Province Apartment t…
$123,503
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 14/30
The property on O.Fukuoc is in paradise! With unique terms of purchase and management of an …
$77,000
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 15/27
🏝 MEYPEARL HARMONY is an apartment on an island that changes before the eyes. In the heart o…
$77,000
2 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 20/30
The property on O.Phu Quoc is in paradise! With unique terms of purchase and management of a…
$130,325
2 bedroom apartment in Phú Quốc, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment
Phú Quốc, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 6/15
MEYPEARL HARMONYProject descriptionLocation: Fukuok Island, Kienjiang ProvinceTypes of apart…
$98,450
Property types in Kiên Giang Province

apartments

Properties features in Kiên Giang Province, Vietnam

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
