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Residential properties for sale in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

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apartments
4
4 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Number of floors 25
🏝️ Ранние лоты в Хошимине! Старт 20.12.2024. Инвестиции от $54к. Пресейл!!! Ищете недв…
$54,000
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Apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Buying investment property in Vietnam directly from a developer is profitable. Ho Chi Minh …
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Studio apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Studio apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Area 35 m²
🏠 PRE-SALE IN HO CHI MINH CITY: APARTMENTS FROM $54,000 BEFORE SALES LAUNCH Description: …
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Apartment
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Buy an apartment in Vietnam for rent Investments in real estate in Vietnam with PRESAIL inc…
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