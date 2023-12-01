Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Vietnam
  3. Residential
  4. Ho Chi Minh City

Residential properties for sale in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

4 properties total found
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with with repair in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with with repair
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 12/28
€159,984
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 19/40
€207,000
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
1 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 20/40
€128,000
Agency
AVANGARD
Languages: English, Русский
Condo 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Condo 4 rooms with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 74 m²
Floor 12/21
Project: Vinhomes Grand Park City New Phase: Lumiere Boulevard. * Payment progress: …
Price on request
Properties features in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Mir