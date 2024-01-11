Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Khánh Hoà Province, Vietnam

Nha Trang
17
17 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 10/12
Fully furnished apartments with equipped kitchen. Expected price increase by the time of del…
€48,278
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 8/12
Fully furnished apartments with equipped kitchen. Expected price increase by the time of del…
€93,824
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 9/12
€65,585
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 11/12
Fully furnished apartments and equipped kitchen. Expected price increase by the time of deli…
€57,387
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 66 m²
Floor 10/12
Fully furnished apartments and equipped kitchen. Expected price increase by the time of deli…
€80,160
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 9/12
Fully furnished apartments and equipped kitchen. Expected price increase by the time of deli…
€93,824
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 26/27
Apartments with a yield of 30% with flexible payment and installments. If you pay quickly, y…
€319,240
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 23/27
Apartments with a yield of 30% with flexible payment and installments. If you pay quickly, y…
€150,032
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 25/27
Apartments with a yield of 30% with flexible payment and installments. If you pay quickly, y…
€101,149
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Floor 25/27
Apartments with a yield of 30% with flexible payment and installments. If you pay quickly, y…
€175,977
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 52 m²
Floor 20/23
Ideal apartment to double your investment!Apartment in NEW GALAXY NHA TRANG with a long and …
€101,149
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
2 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 21/23
Ideal apartment to double your investment!Apartment in NEW GALAXY NHA TRANG with a long and …
€112,388
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Studio apartment 9 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 28/30
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€134,519
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
3 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 19/23
Ideal apartment to double your investment!Apartment in NEW GALAXY NHA TRANG with a long and …
€149,851
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Villa 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 883 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€6,00M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
Villa 3 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€1,87M
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nha Trang, Vietnam
1 bedroom apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nha Trang, Vietnam
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Floor 27/30
Ready investment property on the coast. Yield 8% for the first 2 years, then 40% per year. P…
€471,703
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

