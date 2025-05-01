Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Pasco County
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pasco County, United States

1 property total found
Condo 2 bedrooms in Elfers, United States
Condo 2 bedrooms
Elfers, United States
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Real estate investments in New Port RicheyInvest in Florida and secure a net yield of 5.77%.…
$110,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pasco County, United States

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go