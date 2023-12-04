Show property on map Show properties list
Condos for sale in Miami, United States

Condo 2 rooms in Miami, United States
Condo 2 rooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 75
Baccarat Hotel & Residences is designed to transport residents back in time to a slower, mor…
€1,07M
Condo 3 rooms in Miami, United States
Condo 3 rooms
Miami, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 14
Enchanting residence with panoramic views of Miami Skyline and Biscayne Bay. Spacious layout…
€412,077
Condo 1 room with swimming pool in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room with swimming pool
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
TAX FREE program.full amenities spectacular BUILDING
€413,917
Condo 1 room in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 57
ICON Brickell. Fantastic view from this remodeled Pent-House. Beautiful marble floors throug…
€439,000
Condo 1 room in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
€919,815
Condo 1 room with swimming pool in Miami, United States
Condo 1 room with swimming pool
Miami, United States
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Floor 2
Spacious, Remodeled, Bright and Quiet. You will love this huge 1 bedroom, 2 baths with a ver…
€458,988
