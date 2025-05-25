Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United States
  3. Florida
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Florida, United States

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 room townhouse in Hollywood, United States
3 room townhouse
Hollywood, United States
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 761 m²
Floor 1
One of the most available options in the finest complex. Uniqueness of this offer in that an…
$700,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Key Biscayne, United States
5 room house
Key Biscayne, United States
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 2/1
Andalusian style gem in exclusive, secure Mashta Island, to enjoy as is or transform to your…
$2,50M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Florida, United States

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go