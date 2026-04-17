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Multi-Family Homes and Duplexes for Sale in City of Westminster, United Kingdom

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Duplex 3 bedrooms in City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Duplex 3 bedrooms
City of Westminster, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 2 050 m²
An outstanding 3 bedroom duplex apartment for sale in Belgravia, located within the prestigi…
$10,34M
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