Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. West Sussex
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in West Sussex, United Kingdom

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Horsham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Horsham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 103 m²
Discover the allure of this highly sought-after development offering stunning 2, 3, 4, and 5…
$787,032
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Horsham, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Horsham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Discover a spacious 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home offering 1,667 sq ft of modern living space. …
$944,554
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in West Sussex, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go