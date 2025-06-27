Pool Apartments for sale in West Midlands, United Kingdom

Show property on map Show properties list
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Offering panoramic river views, these stunning apartments are located in one of the most sou…
$867,246
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
This is an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Birmingham, where rapid regene…
$464,546
1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Nestled along the tranquil canalside, these apartments offer the perfect blend of nature and…
$395,260
TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Nestled in a central Birmingham location, these stunning apartments offer unrivaled access t…
$666,013
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Discover the perfect blend of luxury living and natural beauty with these stunning apartment…
$547,900
1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
These contemporary apartments offer breathtaking views of the river, creating a serene atmos…
$381,309
