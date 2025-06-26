Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in West Midlands, United Kingdom

15 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 129 m²
Located in a prime spot in Birmingham, these modern apartments are perfect for those looking…
$707,573
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Offering panoramic river views, these stunning apartments are located in one of the most sou…
$867,246
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
Discover the perfect blend of luxury living and natural beauty with these stunning apartment…
$547,900
1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
Discover a revitalized historic glassworks now offering modern canalside apartments and dupl…
$379,240
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Located just 0.4 miles from Birmingham's Colmore Business District, these 2 and 3 bedroom ap…
$485,879
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 72 m²
Nestled in a central Birmingham location, these stunning apartments offer unrivaled access t…
$666,013
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
This exclusive collection of apartments is situated in one of Birmingham's most sought-after…
$485,879
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
These modern apartments represent an exceptional investment opportunity, offering high renta…
$485,879
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Enjoy luxury living in the heart of Birmingham with these apartments. Located just minutes f…
$506,397
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 65 m²
This collection of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments is designed for those who appreciate both luxu…
$478,962
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 75 m²
Discover a collection of stylish and contemporary apartments in Birmingham, offering a prime…
$482,647
1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 44 m²
These contemporary apartments offer breathtaking views of the river, creating a serene atmos…
$381,309
3 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Discover these stunning 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in the heart of Birmingham. Set on a tran…
$707,573
2 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 63 m²
This is an exceptional investment opportunity in the heart of Birmingham, where rapid regene…
$464,546
1 bedroom apartment in Birmingham, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Birmingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Nestled along the tranquil canalside, these apartments offer the perfect blend of nature and…
$395,260
