  2. United Kingdom
  3. Tunbridge Wells
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom

Cranbrook
7
House Delete
No properties were found in this region.
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in London, United Kingdom
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 494 m²
Starting from £1,250,000 to £1,475,000 Perched at the pinnacle of Royal Gateway, the Penthou…
$1,70M
2 bedroom house in Waverley, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Waverley, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Affinity is a collection of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom homes located in the sought-after, brand-new …
$132,966
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Located in Berg Apartments, with views across the landscaped gardens, is this thoughtfully-d…
$790,610
4 bedroom house in Hart, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Hart, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
This impressive 4-bedroom detached house for sale in Fleet offers 1,543 sq ft of beautifully…
$1,16M
4 bedroom house in Twickenham, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Twickenham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Elegant 4 Bedroom Mews House in Twickenham, London - Off-Plan Opportunity Discover the perf…
$1,71M
3 bedroom house in Cotgrave, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cotgrave, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Hollygate Green is a collection of 3, 4 & 5 bedroom homes situated in the Borough of Rushcli…
$418,464
4 bedroom house in Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Midshires Meadow has an energy efficient* range of 4 bed homes, surrounded by views of the H…
$741,099
2 bedroom house in Skegby, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Skegby, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Your brand-new, energy-efficient home in Sutton-in-Ashfield is set in 3.6 acres of green ope…
$323,945
3 bedroom house in Sysonby, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Sysonby, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
King's Meadow is a development of 3 & 4 bedroom homes, located on the outskirts of Eye-Kettl…
$357,719
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Situated next to the iconic Grand Union Canal is this spacious two-bedroom apartment. This h…
$624,580
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 119 m²
Discover a modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offering 1,296 sq ft of living space. This Sout…
$1,00M
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Starting from £552,000 to £660,000 Welcome to Stephenson House at Wembley Park Gardens — a s…
$751,225
