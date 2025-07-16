Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Tonbridge and Malling
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom

House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This freehold 3-bedroom end of terrace house in Cranleigh, Surrey, offers modern living in a…
$852,098
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reading, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Reading, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
This luxurious 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Reading offers the perfect blend of contempor…
$811,474
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This stunning freehold 4-bedroom detached house in Cranleigh, Surrey, is perfect for familie…
$1,22M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
2 bedroom house in Edwinstowe CP, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Edwinstowe CP, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Set in the heart of Sherwood Forest and with a 350 acre country park on your doorstep, its t…
$323,971
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Hart, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Hart, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
This impressive 4-bedroom detached house for sale in Fleet offers 1,543 sq ft of beautifully…
$1,16M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Reading, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Reading, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 68 m²
Step into contemporary comfort with this elegant 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Reading. Po…
$600,091
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Skegby, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Skegby, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Your brand-new, energy-efficient home in Sutton-in-Ashfield is set in 3.6 acres of green ope…
$323,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Rotherham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Located in a semi-rural location with convenient city connections is a range of 2, 3 & 4 bed…
$267,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Discover contemporary living in the heart of North West London at Hendon Waterside, a vibran…
$564,780
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Nestled in the heart of Surrey's countryside, this beautifully designed 3-bedroom end-of-ter…
$926,802
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
This impressive 5-bedroom detached house in Wallingford offers an abundance of living space …
$1,56M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Springfield Village, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Springfield Village, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 805 m²
Welcome to The Lanes – Where City Living Meets Parkside Peace A beautifully green new collec…
$932,226
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go