Houses with garden for sale in Surrey, United Kingdom

7 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Enjoy a spacious 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home with 1,244 sq ft of living space. Featuring a No…
$902,773
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Welcome to an exclusive neighbourhood in the heart of Cranleigh, Surrey. Offering a range of…
$614,978
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 1,157 sq ft of space with a North-facing aspect and t…
$910,092
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offers 1,157 sq ft of thoughtfully designed space. With a No…
$895,868
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Discover a modern 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home offering 1,296 sq ft of living space. This Sout…
$980,267
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 78 m²
Enjoy a beautifully designed 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence offering 850 sq ft of space wit…
$671,941
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Cranleigh, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Cranleigh, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Step into this delightful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom residence featuring 850 sq ft of contemporar…
$630,090
Leave a request

