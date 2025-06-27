Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Surrey
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Surrey, United Kingdom

Staines-upon-Thames
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Set within the vibrant town of Staines-upon-Thames, Eden Grove offers a collection of stylis…
$389,215
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Discover contemporary living in the heart of Staines-upon-Thames, where luxury meets conveni…
$488,262
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Situated in the thriving town of Staines-upon-Thames, these modern homes present an exceptio…
$603,352
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 105 m²
Located in the heart of Staines-upon-Thames, these modern homes offer an exciting investment…
$838,183
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
1 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Price Range: £295,000 - £705,000 Welcome to a new residential quarter in Staines-upon-Thame…
$401,072
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
Experience the height of luxury living in Staines-upon-Thames, where these beautifully desig…
$908,400
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 66 m²
Located in the vibrant town of Staines-upon-Thames, these contemporary homes offer a premium…
$645,203
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
Staines-upon-Thames, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 95 m²
Nestled along the picturesque River Thames, these luxurious homes in Staines-upon-Thames off…
$936,614
Leave a request

Property types in Surrey

1 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Surrey, United Kingdom

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go